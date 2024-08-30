The Range | August 30, 2024

Of all the businesses you might expect in tiny Eureka, Kansas, a master shoemaker from Italy making handmade custom boots is likely not one of them. Yet, this is where you’ll find Sam Vasta quietly pursuing his craft in a small workshop behind his home.

Also...on a lonely wind-swept hill, a small cemetery looks down on the town of Ellsworth. It’s named in honor of a woman whom Civil War soldiers simply called “Mother.” Beccy Tanner explains on this month’s Hidden Kansas.

