The Range

The Range | August 23, 2024

By KMUW News
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
A historic drought is forcing Wichita to put restrictions on outdoor water use, a step it hasn’t taken since the early 1990s. Botanica is exempt from the current rules. But it’s cutting down on its water usage, anyway — and preparing for the possibility that dry may be the new normal. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more...

Also...Penny Feist was selected in July to lead Wichita Transit. For this month's En Route, Feist rides a noisy Q-line with Hugo Phan to discuss her new role, as well as her plans to improve city bus service.

The Range Local News
