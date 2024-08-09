© 2024 KMUW
The Range | August 09, 2024

Published August 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Rodeo season is here in Kansas. Cowboys and cowgirls are competing in cities and towns across the state. At one time, Wichita hosted its own rodeo event, mainly to raise money for AIDs research. KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron talked with the folks who started it.

Also, As students across Kansas get ready to return next week, the Annoor Islamic School is preparing classes in reading, writing, and memorizing the Quran in Arabic. Carla Eckels visited the school in north Wichita for this edition of In The Mix.

