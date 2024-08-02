The Range | August 02, 2024

The 90th annual NBC World Series wraps up this weekend. And organizers have made a point this year to pay tribute to the player who helped get it started: Leroy “Satchel” Paige. He was the star of the first NBC in 1935. And his electric performance made the tournament an instant success. Paige’s grandson, Michael O’Neal, was in Wichita last week for the tournament’s opening night. He talked with me about his grandfather’s remarkable life.

Also...art is frequently thought of as paintings hanging in a gallery. But really, art can be found in just about anything. As Randy Regier is proving in his latest venture. Torin Andersen has more for this month’s ArtWorks.