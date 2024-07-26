© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | July 26, 2024

By KMUW News
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Household hazardous — things like paint and fertilizers — can be expensive to dispose of safely. So, Sedgwick County has another solution: collect leftover items and make them available free of charge. That’s the mission behind the county’s Swap and Shop. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more...

Also ... nearly 100 years ago, an enormous boulder sacred to the Kaw Nation was taken from its land. But now Grandfather Rock has returned home. Beccy Tanner has more on this month's Hidden Kansas.

