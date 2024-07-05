The Range | July 05, 2024

When Stacy Christie was a teenager, she watched the implosion of the Allis Hotel in downtown Wichita. The site of the former hotel will now become the first phase of the $300 million Biomedical Campus, a project involving Wichita State, the KU Med school in Wichita and WSU Tech. Coincidentally, Christie will oversee construction as director of special projects for Wichita State’s Facilities Planning. Christie sat down with Tom Shine to talk about the project, what drew her to architecture and how her career outlook changed when she became a mom.

Also, the City of Wichita has nearly 300 pieces of public art...and it's Jana Erwin’s job to catalog all of them. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Erwin about the project.

