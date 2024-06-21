The Range | June 21, 2024

More than half of all master’s degrees in public administration each year are earned by women. However, data shows women are still vastly underrepresented in city and county management. Even fewer of them are Latina, like Daniela Lujano Rivas. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack spoke with Rivas, who was hired as Newton’s city manager in January.

Also, Taro Ikeda rides the bus nearly every day to his job as a personal trainer. For this month’s En Route, Taro Ikeda talked with Hugo Phan about his job and about the impact a new location for the Wichita Transit Center could have on him.