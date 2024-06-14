© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | June 14, 2024

By KMUW News
June 14, 2024
Since it opened in 1922, the Orpheum Theatre has withstood the threat of demolition and undergone several rounds of renovations. Now its new director wants to make sure it lasts another hundred years. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez sat down with Stacee Olden to talk about her new role and the Orpheum’s future.

Most artists have an image of what a painting will look like when they finish, and the path they will take to get there. Jamie Tabor Schmidt chooses to follow her heart instead. For this month's ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Tabor as she painted in her home studio.

