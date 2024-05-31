The Range | May 31, 2024

Paul Bowen has spent his life behind a camera taking pictures of aircraft … from other aircraft. Bowen is an internationally known aviation photographer. He talked about his career … and his craft … with KMUW's "Morning Edition" host Jonathan Huber.

Also, ever since the Wright brothers made their historic 12-second flight in 1903, the possibility of flying has captivated people’s imaginations. KMUW news director Tom Shine takes a look at how the allure of flying inspires people to become pilots.

