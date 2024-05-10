© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | May 10, 2024

By KMUW News
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
There’s no shortage of options for trivia fans in Wichita. There’s normally a game somewhere every night of the week. But one particular trivia gathering might be one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Hugo Phan has more…

Also, Delmar Uqualla is a teacher and activist from Wichita who embraces her Native heritage. She dances at powwows and travels across the nation to provide a better understanding of Indigenous culture and traditions. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels talked with Uqualla about her passion.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
