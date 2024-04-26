The Range | April 26, 2024

When he was growing up in Missouri, James Quint spent a lot of time with his parents visiting museums and Civil War battlefields. That early love of history has grown into a career. Quint is the new director of Old Cowtown, the city’s 23-acre living history museum. Tom Shine spent some time walking the grounds there with Quint, who shared his vision for the museum, some challenges there and his favorite buildings.

Also, there’s a sign on the Arkansas River walking path – it says “More than just a river.” That’s certainly true. There’s a pedestrian bridge, Veteran’s Memorial Park and the majestic Keeper of the Plains. And not far from the Keeper, there’s something else...hidden and lurking and waiting for those who stumble upon it. Lu Anne Stephens tells us more in this month's edition of Hidden Kansas.