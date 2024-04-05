© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | April 05, 2024

By KMUW News
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

On Monday, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. The path of totality spans 15 states, where it will momentarily blanket their skies in darkness. KMUW news reporter Rose Conlon spoke with an astronomer about what to expect for people traveling to watch the eclipse … and for those staying in Wichita.

Also, for nearly three decades at the Wichita Eagle, Fernando Salazar shot photos that captured the day’s news. Five years after leaving the paper, Salazar has a new focus: using his camera to express himself. Torin Andersen has more for this month’s ArtWorks.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News