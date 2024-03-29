The Range | March 29, 2024

Most people in Wichita are familiar with the College World Series in Omaha. And many of them remember this moment from 1989. But what a lot of baseball fans don’t know is that the College World Series was once played in Wichita.

Also, Pete Rose was among baseball’s greatest hitters. And his philosophy was simple: See the ball, hit the ball. In today’s game, that’s changed. Now it's: See the ball, hit the ball, review the videotape. Baseball has gone high tech. And we’re not talking about scouts sitting behind home plate with radar guns.