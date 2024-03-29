© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | March 29, 2024

By KMUW News
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Most people in Wichita are familiar with the College World Series in Omaha. And many of them remember this moment from 1989. But what a lot of baseball fans don’t know is that the College World Series was once played in Wichita.

Also, Pete Rose was among baseball’s greatest hitters. And his philosophy was simple: See the ball, hit the ball. In today’s game, that’s changed. Now it's: See the ball, hit the ball, review the videotape. Baseball has gone high tech. And we’re not talking about scouts sitting behind home plate with radar guns.

Tags
The Range Local Newsbaseball
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News