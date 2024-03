The Wichita Public Library recently debuted its new Book Bus, which takes library materials and services into the community. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez hitched a ride and brings us along.

Also, spring officially began this week, and in Kansas, that means birds — and birdwatchers — will flock to Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira Wildlife Refuge as part of the spring migration. Beccy Tanner also spent some time there for this month’s Hidden Kansas.