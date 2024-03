No farmer has the time to weed their fields by hand. So why not get a robot to do it? That’s the idea behind Greenfield Robotics, a Kansas company hoping to move agriculture away from herbicides. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more.

Also, the Academy Awards are Sunday, and if you need help with your Oscar pool, you’ve come to the right place. KMUW film critic Fletcher Powell and movie buff Hugo Phan discuss who they think will win gold on Hollywood’s biggest night.