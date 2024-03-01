The Range | March 01, 2024

The Wichita School Board will vote Monday on whether to approve a plan that would close six schools. The move would require about 2200 students to attend new schools next August. Plus, employees from the vacated schools would have to find jobs elsewhere in the district. Here to talk about the vote and explain why this is happening now is KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez and news director Tom Shine.

Also...when people think of the Mid-Century Modern style, they likely envision images of architecture and household decor. But that period also includes art. Margi Sweeton is working to capture some of the nostalgia from that era in her latest paintings, as she explained to Torin Andersen for this month’s ArtWorks.