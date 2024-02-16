The Range | February 16, 2024

Over the last decade, Wichita has drawn people downtown with an array of new housing options. And that same migration is happening with businesses. Cargill moved into its new $60 million headquarters in 2018. IMA left Rock Road for downtown in 2020. And now KeyCentrix has found a home at Douglas and Emporia. The tech company held an open house last week to formally celebrate its move. KMUW news director Tom Shine attended the event and has more.

Also, before people took pictures using film, and certainly before they used cell phones, photos were captured using glass-plate negatives. And in Stafford, in central Kansas, the history museum has a collection of more than 30 thousand of them, all shot by one man. Beccy Tanner has more for this month’s Hidden Kansas.