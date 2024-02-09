© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | February 09, 2024

By KMUW News
Published February 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches. Couples will be out and about at local restaurants, celebrating their lives together. And for some, an engagement ring might be on the horizon. But as Kylie Cameron reports, there’s some things to consider before you take that next step.

Also, There’s a lot that goes into making a tabletop game. There’s even more that goes into making a "good" tabletop game Hugo Phan talked with a couple of local gamers participating in one of the crucial steps of bringing a tabletop game to market.

