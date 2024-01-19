The Range | January 19, 2024

When 23-year-old Ngoc Vuong takes his seat on the Wichita Board of Education next week, he’ll be the youngest person and the first Vietnamese-American to serve on the board. Vuong talked with education reporter Suzanne Perez about his new role, and how he’s getting ready.

Also, Isaiah Bowers decided to enroll at WSU Tech this semester to study cybersecurity. And sometimes, that means riding the bus to get to class. For this month's En Route, Hugo Phan talked with Bowers while he waited for a bus at the Wichita Transit Center.