The Range | January 05, 2024

The Wichita City Council will have a new mayor this year, as well as two new council members. KMUW's Tom Shine and Kylie Cameron sat down to talk about what this could mean for the council and its agenda going forward.

Lauren Hirsch is a Wichita musician who is passionate about how children learn music. She leads an organization that trains music teachers in the Kodaly concept developed in Hungary. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Hirsch about the approach and her belief that music is for everyone.