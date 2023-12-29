© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | December 29, 2023

By KMUW News
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Roller derby is back in Wichita. After a brief pause due to the pandemic, Wicked City Roller Derby is looking for adult and youth recruits. KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with members of the women’s roller derby team to learn more about the sport and what motivates people to mix it up on the track.

Many of us are familiar with Bleeding Kansas, the state’s territorial period between 1854 and 1861. But not as many know about the Lecompton Constitution and how it affected the course of the entire nation. On this month's Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner explores Lecompton’s historic past and how the town hopes it can bring in tourism dollars.

