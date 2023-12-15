The Range | December 15, 2023

A girl gets a wooden nutcracker for Christmas. It comes alive … and it takes her on an enchanted journey. But what’s less simple is all the work behind the scenes to make that magic happen on stage. KMUW news reporter Rose Conlon dropped by a recent rehearsal at Ballet Wichita, which is performing the holiday tradition this weekend.

Also, As families gather over the holiday break, it’s the perfect time to sit down together with an old-fashioned board game. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez talked with the owner of a Wichita toy store about what’s new and interesting in the world of games.