The Range | December 01, 2023

The Rhatigan Student Center at Wichita State University contains a series of murals highlighting a number of “firsts” in school history including the first African-American football coach in Division 1A and the first school to offer a comprehensive integrated program in communication. However, one specific mural caught the eye of KMUW news director Tom Shine... the first college to throw a forward pass in football.

Also...unlike most live music, jazz is nearly always unscripted. The art form is rooted in freedom and individuality. And a new club in Old Town wants to celebrate that music. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Gary Jones and his son, Walker, about their new venue, Walker’s Jazz Lounge.