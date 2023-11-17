The Range | November 17, 2023

The growth of arcade games in the 1990s drained a lot of the passion for pinball. But in the last few years, pinball has made a resurgence. There are pinball leagues in Wichita, plus monthly tournaments. Hugo Phan has more …

Also, Wichita native Karen Carter is the president of Packaging and Specialty Plastics for Dow, one of the world’s largest companies. She’s also the first Black woman president in Dow’s history. Carter was recently inducted into The Kansas African-American Museum Trailblazers Hall of Fame. For this month’s In the Mix, Carter’s sister, KMUW’s own Carla Eckels, asked her what it's like to lead more than 35 thousand employees all over the world.