The Range | November 10, 2023

In 1823, four decades before Jesse Chisholm established his trading post in what is now Wichita, Native American tribes hunted buffalo and made their homes throughout south-central Kansas. Suzanne Perez looks at the area’s original inhabitants, and why learning their history is crucial to understanding Wichita’s past.

Also, what did Kansas look like 200 years ago? And who lived here? Daniel Caudill tries to answer the first question with a visit to the Tallgrass prairie. In 1823, the grasslands would have covered much of the state, which was then part of the Missouri Territory. The prairie has gotten smaller, but Daniel says what remains provides a window into our past.