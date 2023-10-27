© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | October 27, 2023

By KMUW News
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Homeownership in Kansas has become increasingly expensive. Growth in home values outpaced incomes from 2012 to 2022, making it more difficult for buyers to afford a down payment. But Celia Hack tells us about one Kansas program that aims to help with that.

Botanica has 20 acres of beautiful gardens with eye-catching flowers and greenery – and interactive areas like the Children’s garden and the butterfly house. But there’s a quieter area there that can get overlooked. And as Lu Anne Stephens tells us on this month’s Hidden Kansas – you should *not* miss it.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
