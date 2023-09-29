© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | September 29, 2023

By KMUW News
Published September 29, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
The first passenger train in Wichita’s history arrived in 1872, two years after the city was incorporated. About 100 years later, the last one left … for good. Kylie Cameron explores the city’s long rail history, and why there’s still hope that passenger trains could return to Wichita.

The story of the greatest military hero Wichita ever produced has become a casualty of time. Erwin Bleckley was one of just four aviators to win the Medal of Honor during World War I. But other than a street bearing his name and a small monument on the grounds of the Dole VA Medical Center, he’s virtually forgotten in his hometown. Greg Zuercher says he and his friend, Doug Jacobs, can’t understand why. Tom Shine sat down with some people who are trying to restore a plane that's the same make and model that Bleckley flew.

