The Range

The Range | September 08, 2023

By KMUW News
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
In the past two decades, the number of Buddhist congregations in the Wichita area has more than doubled. For followers of the religion, the beautiful temples also act as cultural hubs – especially for many Asian families. KMUW news reporters Celia Hack and Hugo Phan has more.

Like many industries since the pandemic, bars and nightclubs have had to adjust to the changing tastes of their customers. And for many, that means taking care of patrons who are choosing to consume less alcohol. KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron explored what’s behind the trend.

