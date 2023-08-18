© 2023 KMUW
The Range | August 18, 2023

By KMUW News
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Be kind, rewind … how one Wichita man is recapturing the magic of Blockbuster. Also, we go en route with a transit supervisor who’s training the next generation of drivers.

If you wanted to watch movies back in the day, you’d go to a video rental store like Blockbuster. But with the rise of streaming services, those stores have all but disappeared.

One Wichita man hopes to recapture the magic with his own video rental space. KMUW’s Tadeo Ruiz has more.

Several years ago while En Route with Wichita Transit, we met driver Juan Arriagaon one of his routes. We spoke with him again after he switched to the other side of the radio and started working in dispatch.

Now Arriaga has created a driver training program through Wichita Transit. We caught up with him as he was teaching two students the rules of the road.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
