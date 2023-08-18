The Range | August 18, 2023

If you wanted to watch movies back in the day, you’d go to a video rental store like Blockbuster. But with the rise of streaming services, those stores have all but disappeared.

One Wichita man hopes to recapture the magic with his own video rental space. KMUW’s Tadeo Ruiz has more.

Several years ago while En Route with Wichita Transit, we met driver Juan Arriagaon one of his routes. We spoke with him again after he switched to the other side of the radio and started working in dispatch.

Now Arriaga has created a driver training program through Wichita Transit. We caught up with him as he was teaching two students the rules of the road.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.