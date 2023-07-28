The Range | July 28, 2023

Maybe you’ve seen the YouTube channel where a man offers to mow someone’s lawn for free, then sets up a time-lapse camera. In just a few minutes, we see the yard go from wild and wooly to neat and tidy. Suzanne Perez talked to the Wichita man behind the viral videos.

About 250 million years ago, Kansas was part of the vast Permian sea. As time passed, the oceans disappeared, leaving behind deposits of resources. In Kansas, that was salt. A lot of salt. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, we sent Tadeo Ruiz down to the mines.

