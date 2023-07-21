© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | July 21, 2023

By KMUW News
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Most of us probably have stuff lying around the house we should get rid of … workout equipment collecting dust or clothes we stopped wearing years ago. But for some people, the problem is more extreme … and they need extra help dealing with it. Rose Conlon recently tagged along with a Wichita business owner who helps people regain control of their clutter … and their lives.

Also, it was a hot day at the bus stop when Hugo Phan and Beth Golay were approached by a woman offering cold water, snacks … and information about accessible banking. For this month's En Route, we talk a little finance at the Wichita Transit Center.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

