The Range

The Range | July 14, 2023

By KMUW News
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Nearly everything we eat wouldn’t exist without some of nature’s hardest workers: bees.
A group is working to ensure Wichita welcomes the insects, and in the process has created the first Bee City in Kansas. Tadeo Ruiz, KMUW's Korva Coleman Diversity in Journalism intern, tells us more.

Also, 17-year-old pageant winner Erin Rolfe is on a mission to raise mental health awareness across Kansas. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels sat down with Rolfe to talk about the importance of promoting good mental health.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
