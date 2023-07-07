The Range | July 07, 2023

Organized labor grabbed a lot of headlines in Wichita last month. Machinists went on strike at Spirit AeroSystems for the first time in nearly 30 years. And nurses picketed two of the city’s largest hospitals in their effort to secure a contract after organizing earlier this year. KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill and news director Tom Shine talk about the recent activity.

Also, Most of us experience art by looking at it. Tomas Bustos is helping people who are visually impaired experience the classic masterworks with their hands. For this month’s Art Works, Torin Andersen talks with Bustos about his tactile approach to art.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.