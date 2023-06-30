The Range | June 30, 2023

The last few months have not been good for the state’s LGBTQ residents. Among other things, the Kansas legislature passed laws targeting the trans community. But across Wichita, leaders from different generations are working to create spaces of comfort, hope and acceptance. Celia Hack and Rose Conlon spoke with two of them: one of the first Wichita pastors to marry gay couples, and an organizer of social events for LGBTQ Wichitans.

Also, for the past several years, Wichita Pride has organized a Unity March downtown.

Celia Hack spoke with people there about why they show up to the march – and show up for their community.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.