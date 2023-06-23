The Range | June 23, 2023

For many young people, a summer job means scooping ice cream or lifeguarding at the local swimming pool. But at one Wichita company, hundreds of students are exploring potential careers in aviation — and getting paid for it. KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez has more.

Also, when you think of livestock on a typical Kansas ranch or farm, cattle immediately come to mind. Maybe horses. Occasionally sheep. Then there’s the Hedrick exotic animal farm near Nickerson. The collection there includes giraffes, zebras, camels, kangaroos and a little bit of everything else. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes a walk on the wild side.

