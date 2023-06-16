© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | June 16, 2023

By KMUW News
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Comic book sales in 20-21 topped $2 billion dollars, thanks in part to the massive popularity of movies adapted from comics. Locally, two comic book creators have built a dedicated audience for a series they created and publish it themselves. Ace Nuckolls and Chris Rau talked with Daniel Caudill about the origins and — the future — of their comic book series, Magnus the Brave.

Also, Do you have a favorite chess piece? Kevis Johnson does. For this month’s En Route, Hugo Phan talked with Johnson about his interest in chess during a trip to the library.

