The Range

The Range | June 09, 2023

By KMUW News
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
The race to become Wichita’s next mayor is beginning to heat up as the August primary approaches.

Here to talk about who’s running this year and some of the key issues the candidates face is Kylie Cameron, KMUW’s City Hall reporter, and KMUW news director Tom Shine.

Harold Miller was the first Black Air Traffic Controller at Wichita’s Mid-Continent Airport in the 1970s.

The story of his career – and of other black aviation pioneers – are part of the Rip Gooch Black Aviators exhibit at the Kansas Aviation Museum.

For this month’s In the Mix, Carla Eckels talks with Miller about his life in aviation.

