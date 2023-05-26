The Range | May 26, 2023

Following the success of Wichita's first Asian Night Market last year, organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout tomorrow night. So they’ve moved this year’s event [saturday] to a larger venue and added more vendors and activities. KMUW news reporter Hugo Phan has more on the event.

Also, for 364 days out of the year, the building that houses Smoky Valley Roller Mills in Lindsborg is quiet. But the first Saturday in May, the giant machine at the Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum awakens. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us there as the mill roars and groans to life during the town’s annual Millfest celebration.

