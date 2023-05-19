© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | May 19, 2023

By KMUW News
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Visit any bookstore these days, and you’ll see shelf after shelf devoted to the hottest literary trend — romance. Suzanne Perez talked with the owner of a new Wichita bookstore that carries nothing but romance novels.

Also, Is it possible to assign value to kindness and a smile? For Jessica Brewer, they’re both worth more than money. Beth Golay and Hugo Phan talked to Brewer on Route 14 for this month’s En Route.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts.

