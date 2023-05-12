The Range | May 12, 2023

As local governments in Sedgwick County work to address homelessness, a new city program is trying a different approach to address the needs of the unhoused community. Kylie Cameron visited Project HOPE’s first outreach event to learn more.

Delia Garcia grew up watching her mother and grandmother run their family’s Wichita restaurant, Connie’s. Now, Garcia has written a book about what she learned from them and others, called Latina Leadership Lessons, 50 Latinas Speak. For this month’s In The Mix, Carla Eckels talked with Garcia about the book and how she decided who to include.

