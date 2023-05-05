The Range | May 05, 2023

Wichita’s history of entrepreneurs is long and storied. Names like Beech, Cessna, Coleman, Lear, Carney and Devlin come to mind. Mary Beth Jarvis is the president and CEO of NXTUS, an organization that supports entrepreneurs. The nonprofit works as a middleman to connect startups with mentors, customers and capital. She told KMUW news director Tom Shine it's critical in order to launch the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Also, Arts Partners is meant to inspire creativity in students. The program brings artists into classrooms to show kids the importance of art and the process for how it’s made. For this month’s Art Works, Torin Andersen travels to Washington Elementary where students in Jay Jacoby’s art class are working to create a mural.

