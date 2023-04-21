© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | April 21, 2023

By KMUW News
Published April 21, 2023
The-Range-042123-1760x1084 (1).png

Diversity and inclusion are often stressed as key concepts in the world of higher education – making sure each student’s background is considered and their voice heard. Two new Indigenous student groups at Wichita State say they’re committed to doing just that. KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill tells us more.

In one of her early interviews for En Route, Beth Golay talked with an aspiring hip-hop artist. Now, she’s met a dancer. John Chavez was happy to show off some of his moves while waiting for the bus last week at the Wichita Transit Center.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
