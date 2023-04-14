The Range | April 13, 2023

Kelly Bielefeld was recently appointed superintendent of Wichita public schools, the largest district in Kansas. When he takes over in July, he’ll have to deal with several challenges, including student behavior and special education funding. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with Bielefeld about those issues, as well as the ongoing teacher shortage.

It’s been nearly 60 years since an Air Force tanker crashed into a Wichita neighborhood, killing 30 people. A new documentary exploring the trauma caused by the Piatt Street Plane Crash will debut next month. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels sat down with Wichita State Professor Kevin Harrison to learn more about his film.

