The Range | April 7, 2023

A new coffee shop in downtown Wichita wants to draw in a mix of cultures to bring its space to life. Kylie Cameron visited Lahs Adelitas Cafe to learn more.

Also, feelings of loss often spur creative artists. For composer Von Hansen, it was the death of his father. On this month’s Art Works, Hansen tells Torin Andersen about the origins of his newest musical composition.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.