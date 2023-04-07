© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | April 7, 2023

By KMUW News
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
A new coffee shop in downtown Wichita wants to draw in a mix of cultures to bring its space to life. Kylie Cameron visited Lahs Adelitas Cafe to learn more.

Also, feelings of loss often spur creative artists. For composer Von Hansen, it was the death of his father. On this month’s Art Works, Hansen tells Torin Andersen about the origins of his newest musical composition.

