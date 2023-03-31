The Range | March 31, 2023

Jay Miller was the first president of the Wichita Wind Surge and oversaw the construction of Riverfront Stadium.

But the opening season was canceled by the pandemic, and Miller left in 2020 after owner Lou Schwechheimer died.

But when Diamond Baseball Holdings, the team’s new owner, asked him to return to Wichita, Miller said it was an easy decision.

Also, Wichita’s National Baseball Congress has showcased the best collegiate and semipro players in the country for nearly 100 years.

But of all the players who have played here, perhaps none is as significant to the city’s baseball history as Leroy “Satchel” Paige.



