The Range

The Range | March 24, 2023

By KMUW News
Published March 24, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT
The-Range-032423-1760x1084.png

A business group was formed a couple of years ago to help connect Black professionals in Wichita and it’s finding success by using an unusual model. Hugo Phan recently attended a gathering of The Gathering.

Also, in Kansas, we have museums dedicated to any number of topics: the Old West, the Wizard of Oz, barbed wire. And in Abilene, there’s one museum that’s all about dogs. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner visits the Greyhound Hall of Fame.

The Range Local News
