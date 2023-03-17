The Range | March 17, 2023

In just four months, National Nurses United has organized about 1,000 nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and St. Joseph … nearly tripling the number of nurses the union represents in the state. Daniel Caudill speaks with a Wichita nurse about what’s behind the push for nurses unions not just in Kansas, but across the country.

While recording En Route, Beth Golay has heard numerous reasons of why people ride the bus. This month on Route 28, she met a group that rides the bus in order to teach others how to use public transit.

