the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | March 17, 2023

By KMUW News
Published March 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
The-Range-03-17-23-2048x1536.png

In just four months, National Nurses United has organized about 1,000 nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and St. Joseph … nearly tripling the number of nurses the union represents in the state. Daniel Caudill speaks with a Wichita nurse about what’s behind the push for nurses unions not just in Kansas, but across the country.

While recording En Route, Beth Golay has heard numerous reasons of why people ride the bus. This month on Route 28, she met a group that rides the bus in order to teach others how to use public transit.

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
