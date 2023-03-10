© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | March 10, 2023

By KMUW News
Published March 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The-Range-3-10-23-1760x1084.png

Overdose deaths continue to rise in Sedgwick County as fentanyl becomes more widespread. Kylie Cameron reports on a partnership between Wichita and a community group aimed at preventing even more drug-related deaths.

Also, Elvira Valenzuela Crocker has spent decades working as a journalist and activist in Kansas and Washington DC. Her career includes leading the women’s section at the Wichita Eagle and Beacon, helping start the US Department of Education and leading a national Latina organization, which she wrote a book about. Last month, Crocker was inducted into the Fairmount College Hall of Fame at Wichita State University. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels sat down with Crocker to learn how it all began.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News