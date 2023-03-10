The Range | March 10, 2023

Overdose deaths continue to rise in Sedgwick County as fentanyl becomes more widespread. Kylie Cameron reports on a partnership between Wichita and a community group aimed at preventing even more drug-related deaths.

Also, Elvira Valenzuela Crocker has spent decades working as a journalist and activist in Kansas and Washington DC. Her career includes leading the women’s section at the Wichita Eagle and Beacon, helping start the US Department of Education and leading a national Latina organization, which she wrote a book about. Last month, Crocker was inducted into the Fairmount College Hall of Fame at Wichita State University. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels sat down with Crocker to learn how it all began.

—

