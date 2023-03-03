The Range | March 3, 2023

Three years after evacuating thousands of volunteers at the start of the pandemic, the Peace Corps recently announced that it’s re-launching global operations. Suzanne Perez talked with a Wichita woman who is part of that renewed mission.

What happens when artists who’ve been friends for 40-plus years can’t get together because of a pandemic? They still find time to create art, but now they share it in a journal with each other. On this month’s Art Works, Torin Andersen visited with Carol Hill and her friends to talk about what they’ve learned about each other.

—

The Range is part of the NPR Podcast Network. Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

