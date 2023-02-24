The Range | February 24, 2023

Bike Walk Wichita has spent the past decade making alternative forms of transportation accessible and appealing. Now, it has a new downtown location that will help with that mission … while also providing enough space for its growing bike repair shop. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more.

Also, it may come as a surprise to some but Kansas has waterfalls. Several, actually. The best time to visit most of them is after the spring rains.

But as Lu Anne Stephens tells us for this month’s Hidden Kansas, there’s one that’s worth braving the cold for.

